PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health will provide a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 7 - 10 a.m. at the Walter Clore Center, 2140 A Wine Country Road.
Prosser’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade will follow, starting at 11 a.m. in Historic Downtown Prosser.
Prosser Memorial Health opened its doors as a 19-bed facility in 1947 and was dedicated to the community’s veterans of World War II.
