An unwavering second circle of immense stones – four monuments of black granite, inscribed with lettered precision depicting a soldier’s call to arms in about face conflict and flanked by the theater of war trauma experience – now stands at parade, rest in the center ranks of the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial.
The new eight-foot-tall, 6,000 lb. memorial walls enhance the Plaza’s central theme and convey a united and grateful remembrance of sacrifice for those who have served in the Armed Forces.
“We’re now at the halfway point for all the walls,” American Legion Post #73 Commander Greg Schlieve reported after he confirmed the first wall’s placement and message facing direction, during an interview Thursday morning
A total of 19 distinguished granite panels commemorates the South Ninth Street parkway, located between Edison and Franklin Avenues in Sunnyside. The igneous strength of its long shadow and natural luster reflected from the grey and black granite walls, strategically and elegantly placed, is an evolving patriotic tribute created with heartfelt meaning to endure the test of time.
“What’s really engraved on these four new walls is going to be a much more emotional message than what’s really on some of these other informational walls,” Schlieve described.
He added, “We’ve designed this Memorial in the order of these walls is to build on the emotion. So that every time you see something, you go, I didn’t think it was going to get any better.”
The first wall was installed in 2012. During the past eight years, progress has been steady but expensive with the average cost of one to two monument walls placed annually.
“This is actually one my favorite projects,” Quiring Monuments Logistics Manager Zachary Barr of Kent explained, who’s been involved in the project and has witnessed its growth from the ground up over the past eight years.
“My brother’s best friend, he was on active duty for almost the whole Iraq Afghanistan conflict. I told him about the Memorial. And he was like, I’ve gone and visited and it’s so cool. It’s really cool knowing people who have visited here that I know personally.”
Barr and co-worker Andrew Zinke drilled two holes about 30 inches apart into the concrete foundations. An adhesive filled the holes and steel threaded anchor rods were inserted to provide reinforced earthquake support. The adhesive was also applied into the holes of the granite.
City Wastewater Operator Randy Peters guided the hydraulic truck crane while the first wall took about an hour for the three-person crew to install.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global business downturns, the cost of granite dropped significantly by around 15% from last July, which enabled him to lock in the discounted price on all seven walls for this year, according to the Post Commander.
“To bring over seven monument walls in one year is quite an achievement,” Schlieve conveyed.
When the economy slows down, orders for plaques dramatically decrease’s, which significantly affects the group’s primary funding source.
There was a sense of relief from the accomplished smile on his face, while he spoke about the progress being made at the Veterans Memorial.
“I think it will hit me once the trucks pull out and I’m able to really look them over and say wow,” he expressed.
Schlieve also announced another three walls will be placed by the end of the year. This will bring the number to 22 of the 42 planned walls, moving the project’s completion status just past the halfway point.
“We’ll have a start on the third circle by the end of the year. It will probably be a couple more years until it’s finished, and I think people will also be amazed.”
Anyone can order a plaque to honor any veteran, past or present. Multiple plaques can be ordered and engraved beside one another on the walls. Veterans are not required to be from Sunnyside or the state. Allied troops, Merchant Marines, National Guard and Reserves are also included at the Plaza.
$300 and $500 donations will honor the veteran’s name engraved on the grey or black granite wall respectively.
Donations can be made by contacting Greg Schlieve at 509-781-0799 or by emailing him at schlieve@charter.net.
Additional information can be found on the Facebook page for the American Legion Post 73.
“I think once these four walls are up, I think there’s going to be a lot of people who want to come and visit.”
The new wall, ‘remembrance’ inspires a poignant pause to remember the sacrifices made by veterans.
“To all of our veterans we say, ‘thank you.’ We owe you a debt of that we can never repay. In your honor we have built this memorial where your names can be engraved in stone for all eternity. May your deeds never be forgotten.”
