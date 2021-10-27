Vining receives High Legion Award

GRANDVIEW — He showed up to donate blood at the Grandview Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, October 13 and walked away with one of The American Legion’s highest awards presented in Washington.
In front of other donors and staff, Robert Gates, commander of Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview, along with several Post officers working the blood drive, presented Ray Vining with the Department (State) of Washington’s Al Washington Blue Cap Legionnaire of the Year for 2021.
“Ray is well recognized for his community involvement and has been named the Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year this year,” said Gates. “We nominated him in 2020, but with all the turmoil caused by COVID, the award apparently was not presented to anyone, so we tried again.” His award was announced at the Department Convention in Bellevue in July but was kept secret and was to be presented at a District Conference. However, that was cancelled, so the award was retrieved by local officers.
Vining spends his days working at and improving the Museum, trimming roses at the Rose Garden, assisting with various local Scout programs and assisting with various local Legion programs. He has served as the Post’s Education Chairman. He is an avid researcher of Grandview history. He has served as the Vice President for Properties for the local Boy Scout Council, which took him from Yakima to the Canadian border to Goose Prairie on a weekly basis managing, repairing and restoring facilities. He has served as a Merit Badge Counselor for various badges for Scouts in the two Grandview Troops.
In addition, he has worked with other volunteers for Catholic Charities to build handicap accessible ramps at private homes throughout the Yakima Valley.
The local Legion Post named him as their Humanitarian of the Year last year at their Veterans Day Brunch because of his efforts. He has received a number of Scouting Awards as well as a Scouting-related award from The American Legion. In addition, the Chamber of Commerce has recognized him once or twice in the past.
“As with his previous awards in Scouting and the community, Ray hasn’t sought these recognitions – he just does the work that needs to be done and we felt he needed to be recognized,” Gates said.
