YAKIMA – Virginia Mason Memorial has established a COVID–19 evaluation clinic at the repurposed Creekside HealthyNow Clinic at 3909 Creekside Loop, Suite 115.
People who are experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, can go online at www.healthynowclinic.com or call (509) 225-4669 to set up an appointment to be seen.
The clinic is open every day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Patients are advised to remain in their vehicles when they arrive and to call 225-4669 and confirm they’re in the parking lot. A clinic team member will meet the patient at their vehicle and escort them into the clinic.
Additionally, VMM implemented a proactive healthcare measure in setting up a triage and medical screening area for large numbers of potential patients seeking care within a large green tent outside the Emergency Department doors of the hospital.
Currently, the hospital is also planning a longer-term COVID-19 clinic to open soon. Information of when the facility will open has not been released.
Community partners at the Union Gospel Mission provided the tent.
