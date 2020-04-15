SUNNYSIDE — Astria Health Centers now offer virtual doctor appointments across its network of hospitals and clinics, including Astria Sunnyside Hospital, via a Telehealth program.
Telehealth allows patients to meet with their health provider using a smart phone, or a computer with a built-in cam or video camera, in the safety of their home, at work or other convenient location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.