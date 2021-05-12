ZILLAH — The American Red Cross is looking for two customer-focused individuals to volunteer at blood drives in Zillah.
Blood Donor Ambassador volunteers engage donors from the community by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information, and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.
To learn more/apply, visit: www.redcross.org/donorambassador or call Lynne at 509-316-1845.
