OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against health care providers in our state.
The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., medical doctors, nurses, counselors). In recent QA Division action:
Benton County
In May 2019, the Pharmacy Commission denied a pharmacy technician credential to
Kurt D. Steinert (VA60268919). In 2018 Steinert pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, less than 40 grams.
In June 2019, the Medical Commission indefinitely suspended the physician credential of Richard Barclay Boyd (MD00016580). After finding him unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.
Yakima County
In June 2019, the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the paramedic credential of Kasey Robbins (ES60604501), who didn’t comply with requirements of a 2018 stipulation.
In May 2019, the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Joy Kaylene Gaddis (RN00132531). With unprofessional conduct. Charges say Gaddis arrived late for her night shift at a hospital. She allegedly acted distracted, unfocused, and fidgety, and didn’t record information into four of her assigned patients’ medical records. After being found sleeping in the hospital’s break room, according to charges, Gaddis was awakened, started walking, lost consciousness, fell, hit her head on the floor, and was transferred to the hospital’s emergency department. Gaddis allegedly admitted having consumed alcohol that day.
