UPPER and LOWER VALLEY — Once a decade, Washington State residents are asked to provide ideas and suggestions on the programming and care of 33 wildlife areas throughout Washington State.
Part of the work of the panel of the WDFW and partners last Thursday, Oct. 10, in Prosser was to explain what the areas and units are, and highlight what programming and care plans exist now in the upper and lower valley wildlife areas, and what users would like to see, for recreation, restoration and care in the decade ahead.
These plans are dense and comprehensive with detail and care and are found on the Washington Department Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) website.
The lightly attended public meeting held in the Benton REA Conference room starting at 6 p.m., offered an overview of the current programs and their management strategies, the newly prioritized areas which will receive the most attention and resources going forward.
These five highest priority units in the upper and lower valley are: Sunnyside, Rattlesnake Slope, Mesa Lake, Windmill Ranch, and the Esquatzel Coulee. These units are located within the Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties and are separated into two wildlife areas: The Sunnyside-Snake River Wildlife Area - west and east.
Within each area are smaller units which have designed and banned activities, with guidance and seasonal activities which do vary between each unit.
Outdoor recreationalists may find fishing is open in one area and bird watching and hunting dog training sites open or not available in others. To find the very specifics area manager Phil Buser encouraged attendees to check out WDFW’s plan management area and unit specifics on its website.
In addition to in person public meetings to solicit comment, citizens can provide comment towards the new plan online or by email through Monday, Oct. 21. To comment online: https://https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenes/environmental/sepa/opencomments; the email address is sunnyside-snakeriver@dfw.wa.gov.
