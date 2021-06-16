Wagenaar to be inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

Sunnyside Christian High School Boys’ Varsity Basketball Head Coach Dean Wagenaar has excelled at teaching fundamental life skills to young men with three-dimensional instructional purpose in building relationships which transcend the game and carry forward into life for 24 seasons.
He’s achieved a career record 508-118 and .8115 winning percentage, his post-season record is 120-29 with 18 league championships, 16 district championships, 15 state placings and nine state championships.
The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) recently announced coach Wagenaar will be inducted into its Hall of Fame during the July 20 banquet at Davis High School.
Legendary coach Dick Devenzio and author of ‘Think Like a Champion,’ had the most influence on him when he transitioned from player to coach, he said. The book emphasizes an understanding for learning to think about the game on three distinct levels.
According to Wagenaar, the first dimension is teaching the sport’s fundamental skills in practice. The second one is about developing their mental knowledge for the game in preparation of any situation to play under control and focused. The final stage centers on building relationships beyond the player and coaching roles which will endure over the course of multiple seasons.
“I’ve taken a lot of those principles, plus a lot of other ones and have just taught the kids every day in practice,” he acknowledged. “Every day there’s an urgency. If we’re not coming to practice to get better today, to work on our weaknesses, to enhance our strengths we’re wasting our time. so when those kids come in, we are to the minute, everything is to the minute.”
His practices are run with precision to take full advantage of the time they have together, while he crafts their advanced mental understanding of the game and ability to think like a champion.
There is a big difference between players and winners, Wagenaar pointed out. Winners are thinking. They understand situational basketball and are focused on what the next play is and what is required of them. Unlike players who are just out there playing.
“So, we’re always teaching the mental aspect of what’s going on. That’s where I think we’ve probably had an advantage because that’s been a big part of what we do,” Wagenaar stated. “You hear coaches say we’ve got to step up, it’s a big game. And I’m telling them just the exact opposite. This is a big game but guess what, we’re going to do the things we’ve mastered in practice, we’re not going to step up. I don’t want you doing things you haven’t mastered because then you’re going to make all kinds of mistakes. And we don’t want mistakes out here. We want just fundamentals. And so step up, no. Let’s play hard, let’s play well. Don’t try to do things. If you want to try new things, you try them in practice because we fail in practice. We try not to fail in games.”
Another coaching philosophy Wagenaar advocates is process over outcome. Throughout his 32-years teaching at SCHS, the principal and athletic director for the past two decades also drives the school bus and mows the fields, is known to clean up anything that calls for a tidy wipe of responsive action.
“We’re not paying that much attention to the scoreboard; we’re thinking about the next play. How can you make the next play? What can you do with hustle, with focus to make the next play? Because ultimately the game is all made up of the next play. At the end of the game that’s what the game was, a whole bunch of next plays. We’re breaking everything down to the moment, playing focused in the moment,” coach described as he prepared his team’s practice plan for the upcoming summer league schedule.
