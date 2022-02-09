WAPATO — Wapato Public Schools is partnering with Horizon Pharmacy to offer a free vaccination clinic that is open to the public.
COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available. Anyone five years of age and older is eligible to receive a COVID vaccination, however those under 18 need parental consent. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.
The vaccination clinic will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Healthcare Offices at Satus and Camas Elementary Schools. The Healthcare Offices are in the classroom pod located in front of the main Camas and Satus buildings.
There is no pre-registration required.
