WAPATO — The Prevention Club student members of Wapato High School took their Red Ribbon Week pledge to the next level on Wednesday, Oct. 30, when they planted tulip bulbs along with their promises to remain drug and alcohol free.
The dozens of students, under the direction of club advisors Amanda Boyer, and Karrina Mendoza of the Wapato We Are Enough Club, made their way to the outdoor growing commons area to set their personal pledge into the specialty growing boxes, affirming their personal pledge to stay away from drugs and alcohol.
The event was coordinated and shared with the We Are Enough-Wapato Wellness Coalition, and in partnership with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department and Lowe’s Hardware.
McKayle Alejb and friend, Camilla Gomez, both freshmen, planted their bulbs side by side.
“It’s important we support drug free living,” said Alejb. “Our actions make a difference,” stated Gomez.
