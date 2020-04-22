TOPPENISH — To meet the ever-growing need which food banks are presently confronting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Beef donated 13,000 pounds of prime beef to Northwest Harvest, the state’s leading hunger relief agency on Wednesday, April 15.
Supporting a statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs, and high-need schools, Northwest Harvest Transportation and Agriculture Network Manager Michael Rollinger reports they have seen a significant increase in need as people and families struggle while limiting the spread of the virus.
“As a connected member of our local community, it is devastating to see the impact that COVID-19 is having on our friends and neighbors. We are so pleased to be able to contribute in a meaningful way to alleviate some of the immediate needs that our local food banks are having,” Washington Beef President Brad McDowell announced in a media release.
The hearty gift which equates to 72,000 3-ounce servings will be scheduled soon and distributed throughout the Yakima Valley and surrounding communities.
“We really appreciate the folks over at WA Beef stepping up to help our community with this generous donation. This means a lot to us right now,” Rollinger communicated.
One 3-ounce cooked serving of beef provides 25 grams of protein, roughly 50% of the recommended daily value, as well as 10 essential nutrients including zinc and iron.
“It is always great when we can give out meat, but we rarely get beef…How wonderful to be able to give our families beef,” Sunnyside Food Bank Coordinator Cis Kennard stated after hearing news about the donation.
Kennard said the pantry, located at 529 S. 9th St., is looking forward to receiving the delivery from Northwest Harvest. The organization trucks in healthy food weekly to the pantry, every Thursday morning.
She added the average Friday distribution is currently about 322 boxes of food, more than double what it was this time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.