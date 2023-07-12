Washington offering funds for election security

The Primary Election is just around the corner with ballots for the Yakima County being made available starting July 14.
The Primary Election is just around the corner with ballots for the Yakima County being made available starting July 14.
As a way to help ensure that election security continues to be updated the Office of the Secretary of State will provide each county’s elections officials with up to $80,000 to help in improving their local election security.
“Election security and protecting our election systems from cyber threats remain my office’s top priority,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “A significant amount of work to secure our elections, however, resides at the county level. This additional funding will go a long way in helping counties enhance their election security efforts, especially as cyber threats continue to escalate in severity and frequency.”
Counties can use the funding to purchase or upgrade their security software and hardware, hire IT security personnel and make structural improvements.
“Every day, election officials and workers across Washington are committed to providing access to free and fair elections that are secure and accurate,” Hobbs said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work closely with our counties to strengthen the reliability and integrity of our elections for all Washingtonians. We know there is a lot we can do together to better protect our elections from cyber threats and other bad actors.”
The Primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 1 with voters having until Monday, July 24 to register or update their mailing address online, voter will have until election day at 8 p.m. to register in person.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
