A city contractor hired to conduct a water main flush serving the neighborhoods between S. 13th Street and S. 16th Street, and Ida Belle Lane to the I-82 Overpass may have failed to notify all nearly 300 residences of a temporary water shut-off Monday, Feb. 22.
To complicate matters when the work crew had issues connecting the pipes causing a backflow of dirty water resulting in a boil water advisory on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that led to a dirty water backflow on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the city hall, the contractor was to have alerted the neighborhoods of the temporary loss of water.
However, according to Audrey Brandsma, a S. 13th Street resident, no such communication were received. “I didn’t get one and many of my neighbor reported they hadn’t seen a water shut off notice,” she asserted.
Then came the Boil Water Advisory, which was even scarier than the sudden lack of water, she noted.
The water advisory was in response of the possible danger of contaminated water following the reconnecting of the water mains, explained City Manager Martin Casey.
“We contacted Yakima Health District and send water sample to be tested,” Casey declared.
Public works crews went door to door notifying residents of the advisory while water samples were tested.
The advisory was lifted late Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“All testing has confirmed that our water has consistently met safe drinking water standards,” a city press release read.
“But it was a mess,” Brandsma relayed. “The members of our little neighborhood watch group were pretty upset,” she said.
“We just didn’t know what was going on,” Brandsma said.
The water was shut off at 9 a.m. and was to be off all-day. When the water was turned back on is when the water advisory was issued
Casey said a review of the disruption in the water repairs will be made.
