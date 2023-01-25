The winter season has brought on a constant onslaught of moisture to the roads throughout Sunnyside causing potholes to begin popping up.
The roads are currently seeing a constant fluctuation of temperatures with moisture constantly freezing and melting within them this along with the daily traffic causes the appearance of potholes.
Potholes are caused by the freezing of water under the pavement which expands the ground and weakens the asphalt.
Roads like the Yakima Valley Highway see a majority of these potholes due to the higher amount of traffic. The weight of vehicles that pass over these roads cause them to further weaken and eventually break down.
The city of Sunnyside proactively fills and repairs these potholes when the weather allows it according to Jaime Alvarez Streets Division Supervisor, through these repairs the city has already used 2.3 tons of cold mix to aid in the filling of these potholes.
Drivers should look out for potholes to ensure that vehicles do not get damaged with potholes causing around three billion dollars of damages to cars each year.
Tips for drivers to avoid potholes are to avoid driving through puddles, stay alert and to keep a safe distance between vehicles. Sometime potholes can be unavoidable, in those cases drivers should proceed slowly to avoid damage to their vehicle.
