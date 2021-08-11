The 2021 summer heat wave sweeping across the west coast has brought serious drought, fires, and air quality issues to Washington state this year.
As of now, Sunnyside’s community has been able to escape the wildfires, but is still experiencing a bad air quality rating.
Tony Castillo, Sunnyside’s Fire Battalion Chief, described where Sunnyside sat concerning an air quality rating. “Sunnyside is at 122. That’s unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Castillo said. Sensitive groups include those suffering from asthma, COPD, lung diseases, or other respiratory illnesses. The elderly and smokers also fall into this category.
The air quality rating from the Washington State Department of Ecology ranks air quality from zero to 500, with zero being good, and 500 being very hazardous.
Castillo suggest that those that are labeled in the sensitive groups should stay indoors, if applicable, or wear a mask when outside. “A mask would be helpful to knock down some of the particulates,” Castillo commented.
To help prevent wildfires from devastating more of Washington, a stage one burn ban has been set in place across Yakima County. Wood stove and outside burning is prohibited during the ban. Small fire pits though, need to be carefully watched over with either a bucket of water, or a running hose on hand.
A major reason for the fires – and subsequent smoke – this season has a lot to do with the weather. A dry, windless, and rainless summer has exacerbated the problem. “If there’s not a lot of air movement it’s kinda stagnant. No breeze, per say. Then it’ll hang around for quite a while,” Castillo commented about the air quality Sunnyside is experiencing.
Sunnyside residents should expect the air quality to return to normal within the next couple of weeks. “Whenever the weather conditions become a little bit better,” Castillo said.
As of now, there are no active fires within Yakima County. A more recent fire between Yakima and Ellensburg – in the firing range area – has been recorded and is under control.
