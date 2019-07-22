SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson is urging residents to be aware that wildfire dangers are high this fire season.
Washington State is among the “…areas of greatest concern,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center,” Anderson said.
The Bureau of Land Management has placed restrictions on public lands, including those in Yakima County, he said.
Because of the dangers, Anderson reminds people wind-blown tumbleweeds are all that may be burned inside city limits, only on burn days, as issued by the Clean Air Authority.
