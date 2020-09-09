YAKIMA — As the Evans Canyon wildfire continues to burn with smoke and ash blowing into the lower valley, Yakima Heath District officials have issued a health warning urging residents to protect themselves and families by avoiding going outdoors as much as possible.
“Breathing in wildfire smoke can also weaken your lungs and immune system, making you more susceptible to respiratory infections including COVID-19,” Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo said in a media statement.
She reminded individuals with preexisting health conditions who are sensitive to smoke and may be more at risk for the virus, should seek medical attention immediately if experiencing severe chest pain symptoms or breathing difficulties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.