Winds wreak chaos across valley

SUNNYSIDE — Strong storm winds gusting up to 35 mph caused power outages throughout the lower valley, upending portable toilets and downing trees in its wake late Saturday, May 2.
The winds kicked up dust, limiting visibility on I-82 as well as numerous country roads, sweeping through open fields and area hop yards alike.
Local firefighters answered a call to a downed tree which fell on the roof of a house at 606 South San Clemente, according to Fire Chief Ken Anderson.
“It sounded like thunder,” said 16-year-old Osiel Reyes. “I was just at home chillin’ and I didn’t know what to do so I called my mom to tell her the tree was on the house,” he added.
Pacific Power crews were called into deal with several down power lines, which had been dropped when a light pole at the corner of Northwest Crescent and South San Clemente Avenue snapped under the weight of the tree.
The National Weather Services recorded the westerly winds burst up to 35 mph much of Saturday afternoon, according to NWS meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn of the Pendleton, Oregon weather station.
“There was some precipitation following the wind as it passed through the Yakima Valley and into Oregon,” he noted.
“We got a lot of calls Saturday with scattered power outages,” Pacific Power spokesman Tom Guantt reported.
Areas hardest hit by the sudden tempest were Zillah, Toppenish, and Wapato. “Zillah reported more than 1,200 customers finding themselves without power Saturday afternoon and evening,” Guantt stated.
Sunnyside reported several outages at various locations in the community due to downlines, however none of the homes on San Clemente Avenue reported any loss of power.
Sunnyside police were first to report a utility problem at the locations.
Across town, a portable toilet at the Sunnyside High School construction site was upended.
The gale hit the area just as the Second Harvest Market was wrapping up its Saturday afternoon distribution of food.
Lawhorn said the winds not only hit eastern Washington, also veered off into eastern Oregon, bringing rain near the Blue Mountains.
