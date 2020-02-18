GRANDVIEW — While it is still under consideration, the Wine Country Road speed limit is dropping to 25 mph near the Stover Road intersection.
The council was set to approve an amendment to the existing city speed limit ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 11, but because only four of the seven council members were present, those seated agreed to hold over its decision until the next council meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 25, announced Deputy Mayor Bill Moore.
“It is expected the council will agree to the speed limit amendment said City Administrator Cus Arteaga.
Arteaga noted that change to the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph was based on recommendations from Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller.
Fuller requested and presented the change as a transition point change to the westside city limits as a safety matter.
The Chief said he had been tracking the change in the makeup of business on Wine Country Road, between Stover and Higgins Interchange, noting the collision statistics on the west end of the city fluctuates.
He expected the changes in speed limits to assist in addressing issues created by the Wal-Mart Distribution Center truck traffic between Higgins and Stover Road. Puterbaugh Road.
The lower speed limit at the port district entrance on Stover Road will also benefit from the lower speed limit, Arteaga said.
Changes in the speed limits on Wine Country Road are expected to aid slowing traffic in the Stover interchange which has seen a large increase in traffic in the past two years.
New speed signs went up in December.
The council is expected to give its final approval at its Feb. 25 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.