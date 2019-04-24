PROSSER — The third annual Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally benefiting Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care attracted hundreds of people with a shared goal to make their generous contributions felt as they enjoyed friendly spirits, flavorsome food and musical entertainment this past Saturday.
“We’re really lucky that they’ve helped put this event on to benefit our services,” Heartlinks Development Director Shelby Moore joyfully stated.
“We did about 200 presale tickets which is huge for us. And, we’ll usually do like anywhere from one to two-hundred tickets at the door.”
The Winemakers Loft, located at 357 Port Ave., is a collective of four operating wineries and tasting rooms all under one roof.
“They have just all gotten together as a unified force to support Heartlinks and Palliative Care,” Sarah Wolcott explained.
All ticket proceeds from the annual 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., over 21 years of age, event go directly to the specialty care organization which celebrated its 41-year anniversary of compassionate service a few days prior.
“We bought the tickets ahead of time… it’s all for a great cause,” Susan Dinius said after she finished her Rose Rita drink from Martinez and Martinez Winery and the last bite of the maple bacon, jalapeno mac n’ cheese, served in a waffle cone by the Ciao Wagon.
Cascade Crust Wood Fired Pizza donated all their tips to Heartlinks, while participants and vendors helped to create an environment filled with meaningful purpose.
Last year, the fundraiser generated about $11,000 and assisted in establishing the group’s new palliative care services for both adults and children.
“It’s real easy to get behind something like this… I found that Heartlinks was the only hospice care provider for kids west of the Mississippi River. It was disheartening to say the least in that’s all we have for our kids. But yet, it was an opportunity… we decided to seize on it,” Custom Mobile Bottling Owner Bill Hamlin acknowledged, while he fondly reminisced about his 17 years of high school teaching experience.
The former vocational instructor explained about his passion to be involved with area youth that has contributed in making his life extremely happy and embracing his role as title sponsor.
“There’s a lady here that has a son who may not be here next week, and he’s here at the event. He’s got some internal health issues. Doctors are going to try an experimental implant to see if they can get his stomach to work again,” Hamlin confirmed.
Moore described how after attending a conference with Clinical Director Debra Rae-Johnson, they identified a gap of care in the program and sought to fulfill that specific community need.
She outlined the purpose of the community-driven and 100 percent charitable palliative care. The expanded medical services provide specialized relief from pain symptoms of serious illnesses, while patients continue to seek treatment and diagnosis.
“Being able to give back is what makes me want to get up every day. I’m approaching 70, and there are actually nights when I wish the morning would hurry up. Because I know I’m going to meet some of these people,” Hamlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.