CENTRAL WA — Know Before You Go: The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to “know before you go,” plan ahead and drive for the conditions.
Weather changes can occur suddenly and without notice. Mountain passes, such as Satus Pass Hwy. No. 97, have frequent road restrictions that all drivers must be prepared for including required snow tires or chains.
The WSDOT urges drivers to check its weekly Travel Advisory for South Central Washington, which includes: Yakima, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser and West Richland, online at https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/weather/scwea.aspx.
The agency recommends drivers to carry chains and other winter driving essentials.
Current chain and traction requirements on mountain passes are available online or by calling 5-1-1.
When on the inclement roads, watch for highway advisory signs. Add extra time for travel, slow down and leave extra space between vehicles when driving on snow or ice.
According to the The Department of Motor Vehicles, it’s also important to carry the right size of chains for your vehicle and know how to put them on.
More tips for putting chains on your car can be found here.
To get real-time travel information 24/7 at www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/know-before-you-go/mobile-app.
