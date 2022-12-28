Winter is just warming up

Sheets of ice slide off the roof of the Ag Health building as the temperatures rise above freezing, Dec. 27.

 Job Wise

The Winter Solstice brought in a wind chill of 9 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 21. The lowest temperature last week was on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperature started rising back up on Christmas day and then reaching above freezing on Monday, Dec. 26.

