Winter is just warming up

The Winter Solstice brought in a wind chill of 9 degrees Fahrenheit on Dec. 21. The lowest temperature last week was on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
The temperature started rising back up on Christmas day and then reaching above freezing on Monday, Dec. 26.
Freezing rain and sleet covered the streets with a layer of ice making road conditions slick, Monday night. The ice started to melt on Tuesday with the high temperature of 48 degrees Fahrenheit.
A chance of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and continuing throughout the day is expected tomorrow, Dec. 29. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
The rain and snow will come and go on Friday and New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Day is forecasted to bring the sun with a high near 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
