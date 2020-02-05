SUNNYSIDE — After a 39-hour flight from Thailand to Seattle, Ruth Wise and her four children are staying with Sunnyside relatives, Frank and Elizabeth Wise, after being told not to return to their Beijing, China home.
Wise’s husband, Abraham, a U.S. State Department public affairs officer stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, contacted his family during their New Year vacation last Wednesday.
“He told us not to return to China because of coronavirus epidemic and a new travel ban,” she said.
“I didn’t believe him. But he insisted we needed to find tickets and return to the United States,” she said. “We only had our vacation clothes with us.”
“We had to leave everything behind, even our dog, Lupita,” lamented nine-year-old Joshua.
The immediate evacuation was the result of the fast-moving spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan City in central China, the concerns for the Americans safety.
China has reported in excess of 2,700 cases of the virus, which was first discovered in December in the Hubei Province, now considered the epicenter of the current epidemic.
U.S. State Department issued a “no travel ban” to China on Jan. 29. It then ordered its corps of officers’ families to return stateside on Thursday, Jan. 30.
“They are being held in quarantine in California,” Wise added, noting “We were lucky because we were already outside of China when the ban was issued, we only had our temperatures checked at each security point on our way home.”
Meanwhile, more cases of the virus, which manifests within two to 14 days, with flu and pneumonia-type symptoms, continues to grow globally, according to the World Health Agency website.
However, in Yakima county, despite false reports circulating on social media regarding cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County, health officials declared no such cases have been confirmed in a statement released, Wednesday, Jan. 29.
“There are no confirmed or suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County,” Yakima Health District (YHD) Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo reported in her release.
“If there are any confirmed or suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Yakima County in the future, the YHD or Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will be the only trusted sources to report to the public immediately,” Bravo declared.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington State DOH announced the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in the United States in the state in Snohomish County. The patient had recently returned from Wuhan City, where an outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December.
While the current situation poses a public health threat, there is no evidence of the virus having spread to Yakima County and the threat to the public is low, Bravo confirmed.
