SUNNYSIDE — Amber Rodriguez, 25, was taken into police custody on April 14 for financial fraud, forgery, possession of stolen property in the second degree, and attempted theft in the third degree.
On Feb. 19, Rodriguez entered Hiway Fruit on Yakima Valley Highway and presented a check with her name on it from Carniceria La Canderlaria in the amount of $460 according to court documents.
The clerk asked for Rodriguez’s identification which was provided however, the clerk stated the check was stolen and they called the police.
Police detained Rodriguez and Office Cantu contacted the owner of the check who stated the check was stolen and Rodriguez was not an employee nor has she ever been an employee of Carniceria La Canderlaria.
Rodriguez was also involved in a car theft from April 5. Robert Perales, Jr. was charged with stealing the vehicle however, Rodriguez used a stolen debit card from the vehicle to make to purchase three gift cards from Sunnyside’s Safeway.
As of 3 p.m. April 16, Rodriguez has been released from police custody.
