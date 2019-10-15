SUNNYSIDE — Central Washington Railroad will be conducting work on the railroad tracks on 6th Street (just north of Railroad Ave.) beginning on Monday, Oct.14, 2019, at 8 a.m., and continuing through the week. The Street Department will be closing most of 6th Street (north bound) and will channelize the north and south bound lanes over to the west side of the road.
If you have any questions please contact the Sunnyside Public Works Department at 509-837-5206.
