Wreaths laid to honor Veterans

Samuel Cover with the Grandview Police Department laid a remembrance wreath in honor of the veterans who were missing in action or were prisoners of war and were never able to make it home.

 Kennia Perez

Wreaths Across America held its annual Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, 17 Dec at the Grandview Cemetery.

Approximately 75 volunteers braved the cold to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who have served or are currently serving and their families, and teach our youth the value of freedom. Local WAA co-coordinator Beverly Schliep stated, “I love seeing the community come together every year to honor our veterans. Even on such a cold, icy morning, we had a good number of volunteers – families, students from the high school, and of course volunteers from the Walmart Distribution Center Transportation Department.”

