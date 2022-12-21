Wreaths laid to honor Veterans

Wreaths Across America held its annual Remembrance Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday, 17 Dec at the Grandview Cemetery.
Approximately 75 volunteers braved the cold to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who have served or are currently serving and their families, and teach our youth the value of freedom. Local WAA co-coordinator Beverly Schliep stated, “I love seeing the community come together every year to honor our veterans. Even on such a cold, icy morning, we had a good number of volunteers – families, students from the high school, and of course volunteers from the Walmart Distribution Center Transportation Department.”
Early that morning, the wreaths were reverently driven through town on a Walmart truck, followed by a number of volunteer drivers. The procession was led by the Grandview Fire Department.
Co-coordinator Sally Van Horn gave more details about the ceremony. “The procession through town is just the beginning of how we remember and honor our veterans. During the ceremony, we present ceremonial wreaths representing members who have served, or are currently serving in each of the armed services, POWs and those who were Missing in Action.”
This year’s presenters were Chuy Rodriguez, Richard Zook, Ray Vining, Dr. Warren Barmore, Sally Van Horn, Nic Shultz and Grandview Police Officers Trevor Veiga and Samuel Cover. Honors were rendered by the Lower Valley Honor Guard and taps was played by Scout Warren Shultz.
The ceremony was led by Dudley Brown, Commander of Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion. The invocation and benediction were offered by John Meyer, Chaplain of the Post.
At the end of the ceremony, volunteers from the community laid wreaths at each of the 543 veteran’s gravesites. Van Horn offered, “This year, we had to improvise a little. We were unable to find 90 of the gravesites, as they were covered by ice and snow from the early storm. So we lined those wreaths along the border of the sections in which they were buried. Each of those stands was labeled so the volunteers could still read the veteran’s name aloud so they would not be forgotten.”
Over 40 wreaths had also been sponsored by families for veterans in other local cemeteries.
The WAA coordination team would like to thank all the community who donated their time, talents and funds to make the remembrance ceremony possible.
