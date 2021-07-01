OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded more than $14 million in COVID-19 Relief and Recovery grants to 839 businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic affected small agriculture businesses and local food supply chains in different ways, but WSDA identified four business sectors that faced additional challenges qualifying for financial assistance through earlier relief programs.
The WSDA Relief and Recovery grants, funded through a partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce, are intended to assist small businesses in these four agriculture business sectors, including: shellfish growers, farmers market organizations, agritourism farms, and craft beverage producers.
“These grants will boost the Washington state agricultural industry, helping prevent business closures and supporting the health and diversity of Washington state’s overall economy,” WSDA Director Derek Sandison said. “Our economy needs the businesses in these four sectors to recover from the pandemic for the health of our economy as a whole.”
All businesses were scheduled to receive their payments by mid-June.
For more information, visit agr.wa.gov/grants.
