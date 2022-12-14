The Washington State Department of Agriculture has released updated numbers for Japanese beetle that cave been captured over the 2022 season.
Main trapping activities for these insects took place in Grandview and the surrounding 5-7 square miles though trappings of these insects also took place in Wapato and Richland due to sightings.
A total of 23,945 Japanese beetles have been caught throughout the 2022 season with 24,000 being caught in 2021. 3,316 traps were deployed for these insects throughout Grandview with more being deployed throughout the rest of the lower valley when sightings occurred.
If residents spot a Japanese beetle they can report the sighting at agr.wa.gov.
