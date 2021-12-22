MABTON —The Washington State Department of Transportation held a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15 regarding a project that will retrofit two bridges in the Mabton area.
The online conference was to discuss the scheduling of the project.
Jackie Ramirez with the DOT said that if the project is broken up into two parts, it could start in late 2022 with work on the Yakima River Bridge. Work on the slough bridge would start in early 2023 and go through 2024.
“We are asking the public to provide their feedback until the end of the year. WSDOT is looking to provide the public with an update on the construction timing, early next year.”
The project will eventually allow WSDOT to remove weight restrictions and restore structural integrity.
During the work, there will be a detour in place.
If you would like to provide feedback on the scheduling of the two projects, you can email RamJac@consultant.wsdot.wa.gov or SanguiA@wsdot.wa.gov.
