YAKIMA — Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in a Dec. 15 hit and run fatality that occurred west of Zillah on I-82.
The collision occurred at 4:46 pm.
The collision resulted in front end/passenger side damage to the fleeing vehicle. Statements made by witnesses and vehicle parts collected at the scene lead investigators to believe that the fleeing vehicle is a 2008-2012 Toyota Rav4, black in color.
WSP detectives request assistance to locate the suspect vehicle. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Det. Scott Millenbach at (509)249-6744 or the WSP tip line at (509)249- 6700.
