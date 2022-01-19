YAKAMA NATION — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 18 the awarding of more than $83 million in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to 74 Tribal communities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1,725,000 to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities.
The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation will use their grant to construct nine modular homes, which will help alleviate the housing shortage and serve as a temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19.
“It is imperative that we continue providing Tribal communities with resources needed to protect the health and safety of their communities,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “With the funding HUD is awarding today, we remain diligent in continuing our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy home and community. HUD will continue to strengthen partnerships with Tribal communities to ensure that all communities receive equitable relief.”
Tuesday’s announcement follows HUD’s previous awards of $74 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 68 Tribal communities in November and $52 million in ICDBG-ARP grants to 49 Tribal communities in December. The American Rescue Plan included a total of $280 million for the Indian Community Development Block Grant program; HUD will announce additional ICDBG-ARP awards on a rolling basis.
