The Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board is excited to announce the opening of its 2022 grant round for projects in the Yakima Basin that help us recover at-risk salmon, steelhead and bull trout populations. Successful applicants will receive funding from Washington State’s Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB).
All proposals for SRFB funding must be reviewed and ranked by a local Lead Entity before being submitted to the state for final approval. In the Yakima Basin, the local grant review process is coordinated by the Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board (YBFWRB), a consortium that includes tribes, local governments, technical and biological experts and citizens all working together to support local salmon recovery efforts.
Salmon recovery proposals are reviewed and ranked by a Technical Advisory Group that evaluates the scientific efficacy of projects and a Citizen Committee that evaluates any socioeconomic benefits or disadvantages. A ranked list of projects recommended for funding is forwarded to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board at the end of the grant process. Yakima Basin SRFB grant proposals must meet YBFWRB recovery goals as outlined in the 2009 Yakima Steelhead Recovery Plan, the 2012 Yakima Bull Trout Action Plan and its associated 2017 Action Update, as these plans reflect local priorities for SRFB grants.
This year there is also an opportunity to submit proposals for the SRFB’s new Targeted Investments program. This is a statewide competition that will fund one or more large scale projects that benefit chinook stocks that are prey for Southern Resident orca. The Yakima Lead Entity is only allowed to submit one Targeted Investment proposal to the state competition. That project must significantly improve Yakima adult spring, summer and/or fall chinook abundance; up to $3.7 million may be available. If you are interested in submitting a Targeted Investments project, please contact us directly to learn more about the application and review process.
Pre-applications for both programs are due by March 16, 2022, and the deadline for full proposals is April 22, 2022. Please visit the SRFB Grant Program section of the YBFWRB website to review the full Request for Proposals and find additional details about what is eligible and how to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.