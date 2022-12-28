YAKIMA — The first flu death of the season, in Yakima County, has been reported to the Yakima Health District, according to a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The individual was over 65 years of age.

Since mid-September, flu activity has been increasing rapidly in Yakima County. With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) widespread throughout the county, the Yakima Health District is urging individuals to follow public health recommendations, including receiving a flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent booster.

