YAKIMA — The first flu death of the season, in Yakima County, has been reported to the Yakima Health District, according to a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The individual was over 65 years of age.
Since mid-September, flu activity has been increasing rapidly in Yakima County. With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) widespread throughout the county, the Yakima Health District is urging individuals to follow public health recommendations, including receiving a flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent booster.
“We encourage individuals to remain up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Many individuals throughout the community are showing symptoms,” said Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control at the Yakima Health District. “By getting vaccinated, you will be able to lower your risk of severe illness.”
Staying up to date on vaccinations will help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and reduce individual’s risk of severe illness. Individuals are urged to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but others around them, according to the Yakima Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.