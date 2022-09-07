YAKIMA COUNTY — The initial Yakima Rent Fair on Wednesday, August 17 saw a high turnout and over 230 rental assistance applications were processed.
To meet the increased demand and support Yakima County residents who were unable to attend the ﬁrst event, a second Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair is planned for Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. at OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S 7th St. in Yakima.
Yakima County residents can attend in person to receive assistance with their rent and utility applications. English and Spanish language assistance will be available. To expedite the application process, residents are encouraged to bring documentation to the event including lease and ledger, proof of income, utility bills, and eviction notices, if applicable.
Yakima County residents who are unable to attend the in-person event can still apply for rent and utility assistance online by visiting: https://bit.ly/YakimaRentHelp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.