SUNNYSIDE — Homelessness is an epidemic of state-wide concern which affects Yakima County Lower Valley communities and on Thursday, Jan. 23, local volunteers at the Community Center conducted the 17th annual Point in Time (PIT) Survey, coinciding with national efforts to aid in gathering census data.
“This is data we report to the U.S. Department of Commerce that goes on to HUD (U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development) and it eventually gets reported to Congress in the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report,” Homeless Network of Yakima County Director Lee Murdock said.
According to the director, the numbers are used to help identify the various allocations of funding for community services and to see how local services are being utilized.
The accuracy of the homeless people count is vital in providing adequate resources for people to regain their independence and become self-sufficient.
The PIT survey is voluntary and anonymous. The field report logs information such as age, gender, ethnicity of household members, current homeless status, duration of homelessness, and factors contributing to the homelessness.
“Today, I’ve helped people fill out quite a few surveys. It’s a lot more than writing down a person’s name and checking a box,” volunteer and Triumph PCAP Case Manager Tara Hoverfon described.
Taking place at the same time as the PIT Survey was Project Homeless Connect (PHC), an evidence-based model and project of the San Francisco Public Health Foundation, a nonprofit fiscal agent. Their mission is to connect people experiencing homelessness with the care they need to move forward.
“This is a way of attracting individuals to us and especially due to the size of our county, rather than going out and trying to do a count of where everybody is staying,” Murdock reported. “We do have outreach teams going to the known encampments. We’re also coordinating with all of our providers who counted their clients last night.”
During the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PHC event in Sunnyside, more than 50 community volunteers partnered with city government, non-profits and the private sector to provide a one-stop shop of health and human services for the homeless. They assisted in meal preparations, clothing and food donations, survey and administrative support.
Lower valley agency services included medical, mental health, substance abuse, housing, dental, vision, ID and veterans’ assistance. The Sunnyside Academy of Cosmetology provided over 40 free haircuts.
“The best time that I’ve had today was seeing people who filled out a survey and I got to learn just a little about them and then I see them connecting with services which can make a big difference in their lives,” Hoverfon conveyed.
