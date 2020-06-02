YAKIMA — Local health officials announced that Yakima County will remain in Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start Washington plan on Saturday, May 30.
According to the Yakima County Health District over the last two weeks, the county has seen an increase of almost 500 new cases per 100,000. Almost 24% of Yakima County residents per capita have tested positive, the highest in the state of Washington. Hospitalizations due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 have also increased and reached an all-time high of 50 on Friday, May 29.
“Unfortunately, we have not seen the spread of COVID-19 decline in our community. In fact, we are one of the few counties in the state where we continue to see an increase in cases over time,” Yakima Health District Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson said in a statement.
Presently, Yakima County is not meeting any of the metrics necessary to move forward in the state’s coronavirus plans. Dr. Everson indicated some of the spread can be attributed to outbreaks, however, they’re seeing an increase of COVID-19 infection being obtained via community spread or from community members gathering with others outside of their household.
“Our communities have and must continue to come together to support our essential workers while working to ensure stability within our economy and our society. Now, we must instill trust in our citizens and businesses to do the right thing, doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of our loved ones and neighbors, while simultaneously restoring a sense of normalcy and security for our county,” Rep. Dan Newhouse stated in response to the governor’s denial of Yakima moving into Phase 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.