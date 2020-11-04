SUNNYSIDE — Election Day was pretty exciting for new citizens and first-time voter Valeria Gudino, 21, of Sunnyside. With the help of Yakima County Elections Office Bilingual Specialist Yolanda Arellano, the young woman accomplished two personal goals: she registered to vote for the first time, and she followed that by voting in her first presidential election.
“The last time there was an election, I wasn’t yet a citizen and I was too young,” the 21-year-old said.
“Now I’m a U.S. citizen and voting, something I have wanted to do for a long time,” she declared. “It feels great.”
Arellano said Gudino was one of the first 20 people to cast votes at the Yakima Count Election registration satellite located at Neighborhood Health Services, on Scoon Road.
The last of the ballots going into the big red ballot box in the post office parking lot were collected and hauled to the Yakima County Elections Office Election Day morning.
Opening to the public for voting at 8 a.m. the satellite had people lining up to register to vote or to get replacement ballots in English and Spanish, Arellano explained.
Those last ballots will count, assures Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross.
“All ballots will be counted, just not on election day,” Ross reiterated.
All ballots postmarked Nov 3 or earlier, even if received after Nov. 3 will also count.
“Your vote will be counted and if you want to make sure your vote was received at the election office, go to VoteWa.gov to track your ballot,” Ross suggested.
Ross’s assurances include the counting of nearly 60% of the ballots returned as of Monday, Nov. 2.
“We have received 75,606 ballots to date,” Elections Office Bilingual Specialist Raul Martinez. “We expect to see another 20,000 by election day.”
The number of ballots coming in every day through the mail also continues to be steady, Martinez said, adding that ballots dropped off at the county’s 24 ballot boxes had also be well used. Voters can also drop off their ballots at the Elections Office at the Yakima County courthouse, 128 N. 2nd Street.
The Elections Office mailed out 126,572 ballots to registered voters the week of Oct. 16 (including ballots to military personnel).
Elections staff immediately began picking up ballots from the ballot boxes, having expected a major increase in early voting, Ross noted.
The county joined the national trend in voting early and in many cases, avoiding the use of the post office due to rumors of postage delivery slowdowns, he added.
Despite those early fears that the postal service would not be processing the ballots in a timely manner, Ross said a large number of ballots have also come back through the mail.
Even Sen. Jim Honeyford (R-Sunnyside) acknowledged people were indeed worried about using the mail to post their ballots this year. However, for him, his objection to not mailing his ballot was for a different reason. “I don’t think the state should be using taxpayers’ money to pay postage on the returning ballots,” he explained.
So Honeyford dropped his vote into the red ballot box was in protest.
He said he didn’t think voters were worried about COVID-19 locally when it came to voting. “This isn’t the first time we’ve voted by mail,” he said, giving a nod to the reports of mail delivery difficulties.
“I’m sure the post office employees are doing a good job of delivering the mail where it needs to be,” the 81-year-old lawmaker conveyed.
Any results announced Tuesday night will have to wait until Nov 24 to be certified as official, Ross announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.