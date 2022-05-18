Yakima Federal Savings has announced a contribution of $80,000 to The Memorial Foundation to help fund the expansion of Children’s Village. Children’s Village is a regional integrated center for children with special needs and their families, with multiple service providers all under one roof.
The donation is part of a $15 million campaign to raise funds to expand Memorials Children’s Health & Medical Program (CHAMP). Currently, Children’s Village serves over 9,500 children each year and had over 43,000 visits in 2021. In addition to clinic visits, 300 children are seen in their home by Children’s Village providers each week.
“We are committed to supporting families in Central Washington.” Said Leanne Antonio, President and CEO of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. “Children’s Village meets critical needs for area families and we are pleased our contribution will allow further expansion of the services they provide.”
The expansion will upgrade amenities, increase treatment rooms from 10 to 21, and expand physical space by almost 11,000 square feet. The expansion will also increase staff by 60 percent, increase behavioral health services and serve nearly 1,000 additional children per year after the remodel and expansion.
“Everything we do is in partnership with parents and families—it’s all about strengthening families. Strong children today will change the world tomorrow.” stated Erin Black, CEO of the Memorial Foundation.
