YAKIMA — Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association recently announced the promotion of six employees, effective January 1, 2023.
Dan Gaulke has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Treasurer. Dan joined Yakima Federal as a management trainee fresh out of college and has over 32 years of service with the association. His job roles have included loan officer, internal auditor, Internal Audit Manager and Compliance Officer.
Kyle Harrington has been promoted to Vice President/Accounting Manager. Kyle began with Yakima Federal in 2018 having previous experience with the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions.
Lottie Biehl has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Orchard Park Branch Manager. Lottie began her Yakima Federal career as a teller in the Downtown Yakima Branch in 1990. Lottie has been the manager at Orchard Park since May of 2022.
Tony Mayorga has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Kennewick Branch Manager. Tony was hired as a Management Trainee in October of 2020 and has been the Kennewick Branch Manager for the past year.
Erin Thierolf has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Human Resource Generalist. Erin joined Yakima Federal in 2003 as a Management Trainee. She moved to the Human Resource department in 2019 after leading the association’s Marketing efforts since 2012.
Paul Crawford has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Marketing Manager. Paul was hired as Marketing Manager in October 2018. His previous work experience included positions as Digital Director in the newspaper industry.
