YAKIMA — The special Board of Health meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021, has been cancelled due to lack of agenda items to discuss.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
Due to high volume, the Board of Health meetings will be streamed on the Yakima Health District Facebook page.
There will be no opportunity for oral communications at the meeting. All written comments received prior to Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. will be summarized or read into the record at the meeting. Residents may provide written comments to the Board of Health by emailing ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us with the subject line “Written Communications – July 28th.
