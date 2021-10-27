The Yakima Health District says 29 residents of the Sunnyside Assisted Living Facility on Ida Belle St. have contracted COVID-19.
There were also five staff members that tested positive.
In a press release from YHD, it’s noted that the facility’s staff has enacted safety protocols to mitigate the spread.
The Health District said, “These outbreaks serve as a reminder to the community about the importance of reducing community transmission to decrease the chances of COVID-19 being introduced in congregate settings.”
They are asking residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public settings, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing among other suggested behaviors.
Health Officer Dr. Neil Barg said, “This extra burden to our healthcare system is preventable. Vaccination greatly reduces the chance of severe illness and hospital admission. Getting vaccinated and following public health recommendations is the best way to help our hospitals and health care providers.”
The Health District did not provide an explanation as to how COVID got into the assisted living facility in their release.
