The Yakima Health District says they are now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to anyone 16 and older.
At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 16 and 17.
The Health District says that anyone who is six months past their primary COVID vaccination series is eligible for a booster.
They also say that mixing and matching vaccinations is safe.
Health Officer Dr. Neil Barg said, “As we learn more about the Omicron variant, we want to stay healthy and out of the hospital by getting vaccinated and following public health recommendations.”
You can find locations to get your booster by visiting YakimaVaccines.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.