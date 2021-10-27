The Yakima Health District is sending reminders and suggestions to enjoy the Halloween holiday as safely as possible.
For individuals who are giving out candy
• Avoid close contact with trick-or-treaters
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for others to take.
• Wash hands before handing treats.
• Wear a mask.
For individuals collecting candy
• Wear a mask. Remember children younger than two years old should not wear a mask.
• Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
• Social distance from others at least six feet.
• Gather in small groups.
For those attending Halloween gatherings
• Limit the amount of people from multiple households
• Gather outdoors or with windows and doors open
• Wear a mask when not eating or drinking
YHD says COVID is still widespread in the community with around 500 cases per 100,000 people and a hospitalization rate of 6.2 per 100,000, which are high levels of COVID-19 activity.
The Health District said there are other ways to celebrate the holiday, including having a virtual/online costume party, a Halloween-themed dinner, or a candy scavenger hunt at home.
