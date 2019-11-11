SUNNYSIDE — Second Harvest is planning to feed 2,400 families in the Yakima and Mid-Columbia valleys this Thanksgiving, but the community’s help is needed. Second Harvest has set up donation sites to provide a complete meal for those in need.
Donations of all sizes will be matched, up to $8,000 by Exponential Ag, LLC. A $30 donation is requested to cover the cost of one complete meal.
