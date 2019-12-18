SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 team to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe are ready to hit the road.
Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe recently completed an intense 400-hour training course in Thurston County, which was hosted by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe were officially certified on Dec. 4, 2019 with the current WA State Criminal Justice Training Commission/Washington State Police Canine Association standards.
The training focused on the core disciplines that Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe will be utilizing while on patrol in the communities, these disciplines include obedience, handler protection, tracking, and searching.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program currently consists of three teams, Deputy Panattoni and K-9 Simcoe (Patrol Team), Deputy Ward and K-9 Zuza (Patrol Team) and Deputy Paganelli and K-9 Remington (Narcotics Team).
