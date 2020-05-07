YAKIMA — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will resume applicant fingerprinting in the near future at the Yakima office in Union Gap.
The fingerprints will only be taken by pre-scheduled appointment by calling 509 - 574-2550.
Renewals and replacement concealed pistol applications are available the online for those residing in Yakima County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.