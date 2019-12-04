GRANDVIEW — Students creating wine, from school owned, local vineyards, as a part of the Yakima Valley College Grandview campus’ Yakima Vineyard and Winery Technology Program medaled six times at the 41st Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival held Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Richland.
The student viticulture and enology program also known as Yakima Valley Vintners, competed with 324 other wines and 62 wineries to garner two Golds, three Silvers and one Bronze.
The 2016 Dean’s List Merlot and 2016 Lemberger received a gold medal while the 2016 Primitivo, 2015 Semester Abroad Sangiovese, 2018 Research Paper Roussanne each gained silver medals. The 2018 History Class Pinot Gris was the only bronze.
Brad Smith, one of the YVC course instructors and the program’s Sommelier, was very happy with the result, “These wines pair wonderfully with traditional holiday menus. The Roussanne and Lemberger are particularly nice pairings with turkey and cranberries.”
YVC’s Grandview Campus houses a winery facility and tasting room. Students manage every aspect of creating the wines each year, from grape to glass.
