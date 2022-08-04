Yakima Valley Fair, Rodeo returns August 10

GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo will open the “Barn in the USA” on Wednesday, August 10 through Saturday, August 13 at the Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way.
The fair opens at 8 a.m. each morning and closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and midnight on Friday and Saturday night.
This year will also welcome back the community parade that was absent last year.
Other activities planned are an animal costume contest, showmanship contests, livestock market sale, corn stalk race, a wild cow milking contest and a mutton bustin’ contest.
Community members are invited to visit the fair free of charge. Rodeo tickets may be purchased for $20 for adults 16 and older, and $10 for youth ages 6-15. Children under 5 years of age can enter free of charge.
To view the schedule for the fair or to register for the mutton bustin’ contest, visit www.yvfair-rodeo.org.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.