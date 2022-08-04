Yakima Valley Fair, Rodeo returns August 10

A mutton bustin’ contest will take place on Friday, August 12 during the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo this year.

 Andrew Hamil

GRANDVIEW — The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo will open the “Barn in the USA” on Wednesday, August 10 through Saturday, August 13 at the Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way.

The fair opens at 8 a.m. each morning and closes at 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and midnight on Friday and Saturday night.

