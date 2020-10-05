GRANDVIEW — Yakima Valley Vintners (YVV), Yakima Valley College’s teaching winery, recently received several awards at both the 2020 Seattle and Cascadia International Wine Competitions.
Seattle award winners: YVC’s 2018 Research Paper Roussanne received a double gold. The 2019 Easy A Chardonnay and 2017 Dean’s List Reserve Tempranillo each garnered gold medals; silver medals were awarded for the 2019 Study Skills Chardonnay and 2019 Study Break Semillon. The 2017 Cap N Gown Cabernet Sauvignon earned a bronze medal.
Cascadia International award winners: YVC’s 2017 Late Registration Petit Verdot and 2017 Coyote Canyon Vineyard Primitivo each earned gold medals. The 2017 Graduates Last Hyrah Syrah garnered a silver medal.
The YVC’s award-winning wines are available for purchase on the Yakima Valley Vintners website at yakimavalleyvintners.com. Curbside pickup is available at the Tasting Room.
For more information about Yakima Valley Vintners and the Yakima Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program, visit https://www. yvcc.edu/wine or call 509-882-7007.
